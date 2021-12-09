Oahu storm recovery underway; 8 downtown buildings dark

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Oahu was on its way to recovering from the storm that brought a torrent of rain and wind Monday, but eight buildings in downtown Honolulu remained in the dark at least through Wednesday night.

The city received 180 reports of residential property damage as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, ranging from minor to major damage.

Of that number, 56 residents reported some minor, nonstructural damage to their homes, which remain livable. Eleven homes had major damage requiring extensive repairs and were not safe for occupancy without repair. One resident reported the house was destroyed and considered a total loss. Fourteen homes had cosmetic damage requiring cleanup, but were livable.

The information was self-reported and needs to be verified, while 98 cases came through 911 dispatch calls and did not include damage levels.

Most of the damage occurred from Pearl City to East Oahu, the city said.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Department of Planning and Permitting are waiving all permit fees to perform emergency work resulting from the storm system that inundated much of Oahu, but in order to qualify residents and business owners must self-report and submit a damage assessment form.

The city said residents could begin repair work immediately, if they submit a building permit application with DPP the next working day.

The Declaration of Emergency signed by the mayor Monday allows the city to expedite the repair and recovery process and waive permitting fees.

However, residents and businesses should exercise caution before undertaking major repairs or rebuilding a house before being issued a permit by DPP.

Tim Sakahara, spokesman for the mayor, said anyone undertaking such major structural repairs requiring a permit should have their contractor consult with DPP first.

Before moving forward with cleanup and repairs, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency urges all residents and business owners in all counties to submit damage assessment information, including photos and videos.

The information will be used to determine whether additional state and federal resources and assistance can be obtained.

Hawaiian Electric said that as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, power was restored to more than 900 customers in the downtown area.

Hawaiian Electric crews continued to repair the high-voltage underground cables damaged during the flooding Monday night.

Crews identified Wednesday a blown splice on the underground line for a key circuit. Three truckloads of water in the manhole had to be pumped out before repairs could be made to the splice on the high-voltage cable. Clogged storm drains caused water to pour back into the manhole every time the crews pumped water out.

Once the damaged splice was removed, crews discovered water damage to the cable, which had to be replaced.

The repair was expected to take several hours, and testing was needed to bring power back to customers incrementally to avoid overloading the circuit.

Aliiolani Hale and the Kapuaiwa Building, housing the Hawaii Supreme Court, the Intermediate Court of Appeals and other Judiciary administrative offices, remained closed Wednesday. Deadlines for filing items in the courts due Wednesday were extended to today.

In addition to the Honolulu Fire Department responding to 90 weather-­ related calls from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday to a blown roof in Waialua, five swift-water evacuations from Waianae to Kailua from midmorning Tuesday to Wednesday, and five fallen trees from 6:47 a.m. Tuesday to 12:52 p.m. Wednesday in Kalihi, Ewa Beach, Kailua and on the H-3 freeway.

City crews worked Tuesday in Pearl City on Hoomalu and Nanakai streets and Moanalua Road; at 2929 Round Top Drive due to a landslide; and others removed rocks from Beach Road in the Diamond Head area.

The Kula State Forest Reserve, Kahikinui State Forest Reserve — Papanui Tract and Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area were closed Wednesday due to hazardous conditions, impassable roads and trails.

TO REPORT DAMAGE:

>> Oahu homeowners: honolulu.gov/homedamage

>> Oahu business owners: honolulu.gov/businessdamage

>> Hawaii County: bit.ly/3EGb65x

>> Maui County: bit.ly/3pEwj9I

>> Kauai County: bit.ly/3EE1R5D