comscore Mililani sweeps Kamehameha-Maui, faces top-seeded Punahou in girls volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Mililani sweeps Kamehameha-Maui, faces top-seeded Punahou in girls volleyball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Radford’s Va’alele Avegalio watched her spike go past Molokai’s Sadie Aiana (12) and Cassidy Pii Victorino (21) during their Division II state volleyball match.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Radford’s Va’alele Avegalio watched her spike go past Molokai’s Sadie Aiana (12) and Cassidy Pii Victorino (21) during their Division II state volleyball match.

The Mililani Trojans dominated the host Kamehameha-Maui Warriors and their reward is a match with top-seeded Punahou. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii football head coach Todd Graham addresses criticism directed at him, program

Scroll Up