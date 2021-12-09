Mililani sweeps Kamehameha-Maui, faces top-seeded Punahou in girls volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Mililani Trojans dominated the host Kamehameha-Maui Warriors and their reward is a match with top-seeded Punahou.

Mililani won handily, 25-17, 25-10, 25-10 in a Division I state tournament match that was postponed on Monday because heavy rain closed all Maui County public schools in addition to Kamehameha School’s Maui campus.

Mililani will face ILH champion Punahou 7 p.m. today at Moanalua gym in a quarterfinal match.

Division II

Radford 3, Molokai 0

The Rams held off a stubborn Lady Farmers team, winning 26-24, 25-20, 25-22, at Kaimuki gym to advance to the state Division II quarterfinals.

Radford will play top-seeded and ILH D-II champion University, 7 p.m. today at Kaimuki gym.

Damien 3, Leilehua 0

The Monarchs followed freshman Kaila Bajet-Kalama as the Monarchs beat the Mules 25-13, 25-21, 25-19.

Damien handled Leilehua’s middle attack with the help of Randi Wong and Alyanie Park and will face BIIF champion Hawaii Prep today at Kaimuki.

“Freshman Kaila Bajet-Kalama had one of her best matches of the year offensively,” Damien coach Chad Giesseman said. “She definitely carried the load and led us in kills today. Randi Wong, our right side, she was putting up a good block and offensively, she too had one of her better offensive nights. Our DS, AIyanie (Park), she probably led the team in digs. She was all over the place today.

“We changed some things up with our blocking assignments, moving our taller players inside, then back out,” Giesseman added. “Leilehua ran a lot of middle sets, so we had to squeeze in our outside hitters into the middle, sometimes three blockers going up with them.”

Maryknoll 3, Konawaena 0

The Spartans made history on Wednesday in its 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 victory over the Wildcats at Waipahu.

“Just winning the first ever state-tournament game for the girls program, I guess it is breaking new ground, taking steps to progress the program,” Maryknoll coach Kalepa Feguis said.

“Maya (Akana) played opposite and she played well. Avery (Perreira) did her usual. Brooke (Kimura) had some important kills for us at key times.

“We definitely had some nerves. We have a sophomore loaded team. It was expected, and to be able to push through that, that was big for us.”

Maryknoll will face second-seeded Waimea of the Kauai Interscholastic Federation at 5 p.m. today at Waipahu.

“I haven’t seen Waimea play,” Feguis said. “Everything was posted so last minute, so we’re trying to find film, so I’ll probably be up late looking for stuff on Waimea.”

Le Jardin 3, Kalaheo 0

The Bulldogs easily dispatched the Mustangs

25-12, 25-14, 25-13 Wednesday at Waipahu to advance to the quarterfinals.

Le Jardin will face third-seeded Seabury at 7 p.m. at Waipahu.

New City Nissan / HHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championship

Seedings in parentheses

Division I

Monday

Mililani at Kamehameha-Maui, ppd.

Moanalua def. Kaiser, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18

Hilo def. Waianae, 15-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-11

Kamehameha def. Kapolei, 25-20, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17

Wednesday

Mililani at Kamehameha-Maui, 25-17, 25-10, 25-10

Today

Quarterfinals

At Moanalua

Kamehameha-Hawaii (4) vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.

Punahou (1) vs. Mililani, 7 p.m.

At McKinley

Kahuku (2) vs. Hilo, 5 p.m.

Baldwin (3) vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

At Moanalua

Today’s winners from McKinley site, 5 p.m.

Today’s winners from Moanalua site, 7 p.m.

Consolation

At McKinley

Today’s losers from Moanalua site, 5 p.m.

Today’s losers from McKinley site, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Blaisdell Arena

Fifth place

Friday’s consolation winners, 11 a.m.

Third place

Friday’s semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Division II

Wednesday

At Kaimuki

Radford def. Molokai 26-24, 25-20, 25-22

Damien def. Leilehua 25-13, 25-21, 25-19

At Waipahu

Maryknoll def. Konawaena 25-18, 25-23, 25-16

Le Jardin def. Kalaheo, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13

Today

Quarterfinals

At Kaimuki

Hawaii Prep (4) vs. Damien, 5 p.m.

University (1) vs. Radford, 7 p.m.

At Waipahu

Waimea (2) vs. Maryknoll, 5 p.m.

Seabury (3) vs. Le Jardin, 7 p.m.

Consolation

At Kaimuki

Molokai vs. Leilehua, 3:30 p.m.

At Waipahu

Konawaena vs. Kalaheo, 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

At Kaimuki

Today’s winners from Waipahu site, 5 p.m.

Today’s winners from Kaimuki site, 7 p.m.

At Waipahu

Consolation Championship

Today’s consolation winners, 3:30 p.m.

Fifth-place play in

Today’s losers from Kaimuki site, 5 p.m.

Today’s losers from Waipahu site, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Blaisdell Arena

Fifth place

Friday’s losers of fifth-place play-in, 12:30 p.m.

Third place

Friday’s semifinal losers, 3:30 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s semifinal winners, 5 p.m.