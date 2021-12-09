Prep football: Capsules of this week’s games

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Radford at Nanakuli

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Rams (6-1) have a spot in the OIA Division I championship game secured. After a bye last week — an exhibition game with ‘Iolani was cancelled — Radford will face the division’s most prolific offense.

Radford has scored 249 points, 35.6 per game, but Nanakuli is averaging a whopping 40.6 points per game. The Golden Hawks scored 32 points in a close loss to division leader Kaiser three weeks ago.

This final game is a de facto bowl game in the valley for Nanakuli (4-3), which has not had a winning season since 2015.

Senior Keahi Ah Sui has completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,758 yards (8.5 per attempt) and 18 TDs. He has also rushed for 372 yards and four TDs, and ranks seventh in OIA D-II in rushing yards.

Running back Christian Asinsin ranks third in rushing with 560 yards and seven TDs.

David Kalili (35 receptions, 533 yards, five TDs) and Joseph Lewis IV (28, 472, eight) have been dynamic playmakers. Lewis has also averaged 14 yards per rush with two TDs on the ground.

The 1-2 combo of Christian Payton and Michael Hayslett has added up to 1,075 rushing yards and 16 TDs for Radford. Kalob Victorino-Avilla ranks fourth in the division with 15 TD passes and wide receiver Jack Carlson is tied for fourth in receptions (34) and TD catches (seven).

McKinley at Kaiser

Friday, 7 p.m.

It’s the last chance for the Tigers (0-7) to avoid a winless season, but the task at hand is difficult: undefeated Kaiser (7-0). McKinley has scored nearly 20 points per game, an unusually high production for an oh-fer squad.

QB Dustin Chow leads OIA D-II with 1,957 passing yards and also has 16 TDs with 10 interceptions. His consistent targets are Michael Papa (33 receptions, 692 yards, eight TDs) and Preston Note (31, 470, two).

Kaiser QB Easton Yoshino has been prolific and efficient with 1,727 yards and 18 TDs through the air, and a passer rating of 183.3. Ryder Rodrigues and Kai Blackston have combined for 680 rushing yards and seven TDs.

Kamakana Mahiko (45 receptions, 808 yards, seven TDs) leads OIA D-II in receiving yardage. Justin Kaneoka (38, 573, seven) is third in the division in total receptions.

Kalani at Pearl City

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Falcons (5-2) are one of only two teams that have surrendered fewer than 100 points so far in OIA D-II. Offensively, quarterback Logan Lim has been steady with 1,610 yards from scrimmage and 17 combined TDs.

RB Josh Oh leads the division in rushing (661 yards) with seven TDs. Noa Uchida (36 catches, 536 yards, four TDs) and Noah Ah Sam (32, 433, five) rank among the top 10 receivers in OIA D-II.

Pearl City (5-2) and Kalani would be in the running for playoff berths in a normal year. Sefo Feesago (1,229 combined yards, 15 TDs) has thrown just two picks in 139 pass attempts. RB Caleb Kaai (450 yards, six TDs) ranks fifth in the division in rushing.

Joshua Gleason is second in OIA D-II with 695 receiving yards (34 catches) and first in receiving TDs (10).

No. 5 Campbell vs. No. 9 Waianae

Waipahu stadium

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

The winner will claim the OIA’s third and final spot in the Open Division state tournament. Campbell (4-3) placed third and Waianae (3-4) placed fourth during the regular season. The Sabers won at home against the Seariders, 39-0, on Oct. 29.

Campbell is also on a three-game losing streak while playing top-three teams (Mililani twice, Kahuku). The Sabers lost to Mililani 42-7 last week.

Waianae is coming off a 33-7 loss to Kahuku, though that game was 14-7 with 2 minutes left in the first half.

Aiea at Moanalua

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

The OIA Division I title game will result in a state-tournament berth for the winner. Aiea (3-2) is coming off a controversial 14-13 loss at Kailua, though that game did not affect Na Alii’s spot in the playoffs.

Eziekiel Olie has been dynamic at times with 1,247 passing yards and 13 TD passes.

Moanalua (5-1, 4-1 OIA D-I) edged Aiea, 28-25, in the regular-season opener on Oct. 22. Na Menehune were idle last week following a 27-21 thriller over Roosevelt that clinched a playoff berth.

Wide receiver Jayce Bareng leads OIA D-I with 38 receptions and 590 receiving yards, plus five TDs. Six Na Menehune have at least 23 receptions so far.

QB Taylor Malloe leads the division with 1,320 passing yards (264 per game) in league play. Like Olie, Malloe has 13 TD passes and 10 interceptions.

Waialua vs. Kaimuki

Skippa Diaz Stadium

6 p.m.

This is Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs in a battle of 2-5 teams. For Waialua senior Blazen Benz (743 yards, six TDs from scrimmage) and running back/safety Ezekiel Sheridan (268 rushing yards, three TDs), a last hurrah.

Kaimuki two-way player Sione Taufa (517 yards, five TDs from scrimmage) is one of 14 seniors making their final appearance in green and yellow.