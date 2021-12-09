Prep preview: Dominant No. 1 Kahuku plays No. 3 Mililani for OIA title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s a reason why Kahuku has that old aura back this season. Dominance. By air or land, the No. 1 team in the state has ruled its OIA Open Division opponents with speed, strength and IQ. There is no other defensive back-seven that is as tall, big and interchangeable. Read more

A back seven that is practically using a full-court press, switching and rotating as needed.

No. 3-ranked Mililani (5-1) will have the task of facing Kahuku (7-0) on Friday in the OIA Open Division championship game at Leilehua’s Hugh Yoshida Stadium.

There’s always a chance. Waianae stuck to its game plan in the semifinal round last week. Move the ball methodically on the ground. Be opportunistic.

Play sound defense? Kahuku’s ground game has been less emphasized this fall as its aerial attack reached new heights with quarterback Jason Mariteragi, then Waika Crawford, and big-play receivers Kainoa Carvalho and Kealoha Kaio.

But Kahuku still needs to move the ball on the ground, and for two series in the first quarter, could not score against Waianae. The running game play chart for Big Red in the opening quarter:

>> first series: 2-yard gain, 2-yard loss, result — punt

>> second series: 2-yard gain, result — interception

Conversely, Waianae punted and turned the ball over on an interception in the opening quarter. The Seariders then reached Kahuku’s 14-yard line before stalling out. After Waianae drove for a touchdown, it was 14-7 with 1:35 to play in the first half.

Kahuku’s overwhelming offense, defense and special teams eventually prevailed in a 33-7 win, but Waianae put it out there. Kahuku can be challenged.

“Mililani’s going to be tough defensively. We’ve been scouting them. We know that out of all the teams we’ve played so far, if we do make mistakes, they can take advantage and create opportunities for themselves,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said. “They’re going to be prepared. Now they know our speed, our personnel, scouting all season which players are capable of what, so they’ll match up better. They played us man offensively. We’ll probably see some adjustments.”

The biggest difference, perhaps, is its two-way, game-breaking playmakers. Safety/wide receiver Brock Cravens Fonoimoana returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a TD, and later hauled in a 43-yard TD pass. When it’s not Fonoimoana, linebacker/wide receiver Liona Lefau makes explosive offensive plays. So does defensive back/receiver Kruze Keanu.

Nobody has figured out how to stop Kahuku’s elite-level versatility.

Mililani coach Rod York doesn’t have a solution yet, but after Kahuku handled Mililani rather easily in a 55-20 win at John Kauinana Stadium on Oct. 30, the Trojans began to make some tweaks.

“We’re going to put the best 11 on the field,” he said.

That includes more of wide receiver Gavin Hunter on defense. The junior lined up at safety later in the season, and last week, he was at cornerback against Campbell. He played the part well, wrapping up nicely on a tackle for a short Sabers gain.

“We expect Gavin to be explosive on offense and play defense, and do what he’s done all year,” York said. “That’s what I like about my guys. They’re team guys. They don’t really care about stats and individual accolades. They care about each other and doing their job. It’s been a great group to coach when the kids are in that mindset.”

Carvalho expect to see Hunter play a key role in Mililani’s defense.

“He’s an athlete. I think he’s a better receiver than corner. He’s quick, fast, physical. He’s someone we have to keep an eye on,” Carvalho said.

Like Kahuku, Mililani has drawn up more variety in its offensive schematics from two-back looks to empty backfield sets. Sometimes, preparing for a team that does things differently turns into a copy-and-paste maneuver. Kahuku once went directly to the run-and-shoot shop to work on its passing game — nearly two decades ago when then-coach Siuaki Livai asked then-Hawaii quarterbacks coach Dan Morrison for advice. Soon, Inoke Funaki was throwing out of the shotgun during blowout games as Kahuku prepared for the postseason.

Mililani has overcome adversity to master its own offensive packages. Since an injury sidelined Kini McMillan, backup quarterback Emana Tarape has grown and developed into a highly effective decision maker. The junior passed for four TDs in a 42-7 win over No. 5 Campbell last week.

“When we played Kahuku the first time, it was (full) game. The game previous, we were up early so we sat him down early and brought in our other quarterback,” York noted. “Now he’s got a couple games under his belt and we’re not going to hold back. We can go empty, two backs, four wide. We’re going to give them everything we’ve got. I believe Emana will play well.”

Adversity doesn’t end. Offensive lineman Valeliano Tovi has missed recent games with a concussion and will not suit up on Friday night.

“Although we want him back and we need him, and he wants to play, safety first. We just wish him well and to get better,” York said of the 6-foot-2, 260-pound senior.

No team has found a way to consistently move the ball against Kahuku, which has outscored opponents 358-70.

“You’ve got to understand Kahuku is different. Kahuku’s on a whole ’nother level. Players and coaches in sync, been in sync at championship caliber since midseason,” York said. “Because Kahuku’s in a separate entity from the other guys, you make a mistake with them and they will expose you, and that happened in the first game. The defense is just crazy, that’s the word I can say.”

“I’m a football fan and I appreciate how smart they are. Their eyes are locked in on our trigger man and they’re strong magnets to the ball, all 11 of them.”

For Kahuku, losing coaches and mentors Matt Faga, Maui Kahalepuna and David Vimahi this year has left an immeasurable impact.

“We’ve just got to finish the season the way we started,” Carvalho said. “Dedicated to these coaches.”

Kahuku won the 2019 OIA Open title. Mililani captured the title in 2018. No other team besides Kahuku and Mililani has won the top-tier championship in the OIA since 2007, when Leilehua emerged with the crown.