Prep preview: Dominant No. 1 Kahuku plays No. 3 Mililani for OIA title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prep preview: Dominant No. 1 Kahuku plays No. 3 Mililani for OIA title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku’s Kainoa Carvalho caught a short pass and ran through the Waianae defense for a touchdown on Saturday.

There’s a reason why Kahuku has that old aura back this season. Dominance. By air or land, the No. 1 team in the state has ruled its OIA Open Division opponents with speed, strength and IQ. There is no other defensive back-seven that is as tall, big and interchangeable. Read more

