Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With meetings, one-on-one conversations and “self-awareness” reflection, the University of Hawaii football program appears to be in the healing process from recent publicized controversy and ready to focus on the Dec. 24 Hawaii Bowl. Read more

With meetings, one-on-one conversations and “self-awareness” reflection, the University of Hawaii football program appears to be in the healing process from recent publicized controversy and ready to focus on the Dec. 24 Hawaii Bowl.

Several digital reports recently cited last week’s Twitter Spaces session in which some players claimed head coach Todd Graham’s leadership fostered an alleged divisive and harshly critical culture.

“Man, all these distractions just leading to a bunch of unnecessary stuff,” left tackle Ilm Manning said. “I read the article myself. I felt, that being said, all the rumors and stuff, some of it is not true, some of it is maybe true. I don’t know. All I know is we lost the battle when (the accusers) took it out of the locker room instead of keeping it in our program. … Coach Graham’s door is open. If you want to speak to him about anything just … (go) up to his office and talk to him and stuff.”

Graham, who was hired as UH head coach in January 2020, said: “Some of the things I’ve read are tough on my heart. … The love I have for my players, the love I’ve always had for my players, it’s tough. But at the end of the day, it’s important to communicate. It’s important to look and say, you know what, it’s always good to have self-awareness, and (to) self-examine.”

Graham said he considers it his “personal failure” when a player transfers or is dismissed for breaking rules. “I’m 100% accountable for every one of them,” Graham said. Three starters — quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, running back Dae Dae Hunter and cornerback Cameron Lockridge — entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

The UH coaches returned from recruiting on Monday. Graham has had several meetings with players to discuss their concerns. “I’ve had an opportunity to visit with them specifically on this issue this week,” Graham said. “But we visit every week. … I try to communicate with as many guys as I possibly can. And that’s something we’re all about in building a positive relationship.”

Defensive back/linebacker Khoury Bethley said the coaches have been open to hearing concerns that were raised recently. Bethley, a co-captain, said Graham and the position coaches have “been meeting with all of us … to address these issues (because) they need to be addressed. Obviously, it got out to the media and social media, so now I think our job as leaders is to come together and address these problems and meet with the coaches so we can move on and take that next step. … I think we’re getting everything under control now as far as talking through things and letting everybody have that open space to speak up if there’s anything bothering them or makes them feel uncomfortable.”

Bethley said each player “has a voice” and needs to bring up concerns to the coaches. “If they don’t feel comfortable, they can always come to us,” said Bethley, referring to the player-run leadership committee, “and we can communicate things back to Coach Graham.”

Graham said the leadership group helps mentor younger players. Bethley and linebacker Darius Muasau are the remaining captains following Cordeiro’s departure. Manning said losing Cordeiro “definitely affected everybody,” but center Kohl Levao, right tackle Gene Pryor, all-purpose Calvin Turner and receiver Jared Smart are considered offensive leaders. “We’ve got to keep moving on, keep pushing,” Manning said.

Graham said: “I think it’s important as a leader is that you have humility. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that.”