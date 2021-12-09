comscore Hawaii basketball team rain 3s in record numbers in thrashing Hawaii Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii basketball team rain 3s in record numbers in thrashing Hawaii Pacific

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.
  UH's Beon Riley was well guarded by Hawaii Pacific's Jackson Young on Wednesday at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Beon Riley was well guarded by Hawaii Pacific’s Jackson Young on Wednesday at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

  UH's Jerome Desrosiers went up against Hawaii Pacific's Colton Martin on Wednesday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Jerome Desrosiers went up against Hawaii Pacific’s Colton Martin on Wednesday.

For two days, Mother Nature drenched the Hawaiian islands. On Thursday night, it was the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team that made it rain. Read more

