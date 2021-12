Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Football coaches are supposed to talk tough and players are supposed to be able to take it. But the vitriol attributed to University of Hawaii coach Todd Graham seems to reach another level. His own players took to Twitter to sound off about Graham’s acidity, some saying he’s killed their love of the game. The conflict is drawing national attention, hardly any of it sympathetic to the coach.

And given the unusually high number of Rainbow Warriors seeking transfers this year, including starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, this can’t simply be a matter of players’ hurt feelings.

COVID-19 appears to attack fat cells

Early findings of a new study indicate that the coronavirus attacks fat cells and triggers a damaging inflammatory response, The New York Times reported this week. This could explain observations of severe COVID-19 disease in patients who are obese.

There’s still peer review to do before confirmation and publication in a scientific journal, but for those wanting to avoid the illness over the long term — and that should be everyone — cutting down that fat and getting fit would be a good idea.