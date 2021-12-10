comscore Aiea-Halawa well doesn’t have detectable petroleum, Navy officials now say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Aiea-Halawa well doesn’t have detectable petroleum, Navy officials now say

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.

    The Honolulu Board of Water Supply on Thursday addressed the news of the Navy shutting down its second shaft due to contamination. Water samples collected at the Navy's Aiea Halawa Shaft recorded diesel fuel levels were more than double the state Department of Health's limits for drinking water.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Navy Chief Petty Officer Thinh Le handed a gallon jug of water to Kevin Mulloy on Thursday at Halsey Terrace Community Center. By mid­afternoon 700 gallons of water had been distributed to military families affected by the Red Hill water contamination crisis.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Marines have set up a 24/7 laundry and shower facility at Halsey Terrace Community Center for military families affected by the Red Hill water contamination crisis. The facility has been averaging about 50 families per day dropping off laundry since it opened Saturday, according to Marine Cpl. William Miramontes. Marines gathered near a table Thursday for clean-laundry pickup.

A day after the Navy reported dangerously high levels of diesel fuel in water samples collected at its Aiea-Halawa well, officials said the contamination came from an unused segment of the distribution system and that the well does not have detectable levels of petroleum. Read more

