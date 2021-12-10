Aiea-Halawa well doesn’t have detectable petroleum, Navy officials now say
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:58 p.m.
The Honolulu Board of Water Supply on Thursday addressed the news of the Navy shutting down its second shaft due to contamination. Water samples collected at the Navy's Aiea Halawa Shaft recorded diesel fuel levels were more than double the state Department of Health's limits for drinking water.
Navy Chief Petty Officer Thinh Le handed a gallon jug of water to Kevin Mulloy on Thursday at Halsey Terrace Community Center. By midafternoon 700 gallons of water had been distributed to military families affected by the Red Hill water contamination crisis.
The Marines have set up a 24/7 laundry and shower facility at Halsey Terrace Community Center for military families affected by the Red Hill water contamination crisis. The facility has been averaging about 50 families per day dropping off laundry since it opened Saturday, according to Marine Cpl. William Miramontes. Marines gathered near a table Thursday for clean-laundry pickup.