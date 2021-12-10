comscore Kokua Line: Will the county give me money for storm repairs? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Will the county give me money for storm repairs?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

Question: Regarding storm damage, my neighbor said to sign up online for financial assistance from the county. How do I do that? Read more

Previous Story
Waipahu WWII soldier to receive burial after remains ID’d

Scroll Up