comscore Toys for Toys holiday campaign sees increase in gift requests | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Toys for Toys holiday campaign sees increase in gift requests

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

The Marines Toys for Tots campaign on Oahu has received an influx of requests for toys this holiday season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on many families. Read more

Previous Story
Waipahu WWII soldier to receive burial after remains ID’d

Scroll Up