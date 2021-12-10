comscore U.S. and Japan continue to heal wounds of war in Ford Island ceremony | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
U.S. and Japan continue to heal wounds of war in Ford Island ceremony

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • WILLIAM COLE / WCOLE@STARADVERTISER.COM Yutaka Aoki, consul general of Japan in Honolulu, spoke at Thursday’s “Lives Remembered” ceremony on Ford Island, which memorializes U.S. and Japanese dead from the Dec. 7, 1941, attack.

    Yutaka Aoki, consul general of Japan in Honolulu, spoke at Thursday’s “Lives Remembered” ceremony on Ford Island, which memorializes U.S. and Japanese dead from the Dec. 7, 1941, attack.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Shinye Gima

At the end of Pearl Harbor anniversary events, after the veterans who fought back that day and fought during World War II are rightly honored, after the 2,403 American service member and civilian casualties from the day of infamy are memorialized, there is another remembrance. Read more

