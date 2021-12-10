Bowls a part of the routine for Hawaii receiver Nick Mardner
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:20 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii wide receiver Nick Mardner (84) celebrates after scoring at touchdown against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii receiver Nick Mardner celebrated after scoring a touchdown against Portland State at Ching Complex, above.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree