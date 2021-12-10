Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 9:49 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL High School girls: ‘Iolani Classic, semifinals—Salesian (Calif.) vs. Centennial (Nev.), 6:30 p.m.; Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)/Maryknoll winner vs. ’Iolani, 8 p.m.; Also, fifth-place semifinals—Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)/Maryknoll loser vs. Hawaii Baptist, 3:30 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Lahainaluna, 5 p.m.; all games at ‘Iolani School. BOWLING HHSAA boys: State Championships—7:30 a.m., at Leeward Bowl. HHSAA girls: State Championships—11 a.m., at Leeward Bowl. FOOTBALL OIA Open Division: Final—Kahuku vs. Mililani, 7:30 p.m., at Leilehua High. OIA Division II: Radford at Nanakuli, Kalani at Pearl City, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game; McKinley at Kaiser, 7 p.m. VOLLEYBALL HHSAA girls division I state championship: Semifinals, At Moanalua High—Kahuku vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Punahou, 7 p.m.; Also, fifth-place semifinals, at McKinley High—Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Mililani, 5 p.m.; Baldwin vs. Hilo, 6:30 p.m.. HHSAA girls division II state championships: Semifinals, at Kaimuki High—Le Jardin vs. Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; Damien vs. University, 7 p.m.; Also, fifth-place semifinals, at Waipahu High—Hawaii Prep vs. Radford, 5 p.m.; Seabury Hall vs. Waimea, 6:30 p.m.; Also, consolation final—Konawaena vs. Molokai, 3:30 p.m., at Waipahu High. SATURDAY BASKETBALL High School girls: ‘Iolani Classic—Championship, 7 p.m.; Third-place, 5:30 p.m.; Fifth-place, 4 p.m.; Seventh-place, 2:30 p.m.; all games at ‘Iolani School. FOOTBALL OIA Open Division: Third-place game—Campbell vs. Waianae, 6:30 p.m., at Waipahu High. OIA Division I: Final—Aiea at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m. OIA Division II: Waialua vs. Kaimuki at Farrington High, 6 p.m. VOLLEYBALL HHSAA girls division I state championships: Championship, 7 p.m.; third-place, 2 p.m.; fifth-place, 11 a.m.; matches at Blaisdell Arena. HHSAA girls division II state championships: Championship, 5 p.m.; third-place, 3:30 p.m.; fifth-place, 12:30 p.m.; matches at Blaisdell Arena. Previous Story Television and radio - Dec. 10, 2021