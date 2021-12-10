Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

High School girls: ‘Iolani Classic, semifinals—Salesian (Calif.) vs. Centennial (Nev.), 6:30 p.m.; Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)/Maryknoll winner vs. ’Iolani, 8 p.m.; Also, fifth-place semifinals—Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)/Maryknoll loser vs. Hawaii Baptist, 3:30 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Lahainaluna, 5 p.m.; all games at ‘Iolani School.

BOWLING

HHSAA boys: State Championships—7:30 a.m., at Leeward Bowl.

HHSAA girls: State Championships—11 a.m., at Leeward Bowl.

FOOTBALL

OIA Open Division: Final—Kahuku vs. Mililani, 7:30 p.m., at Leilehua High.

OIA Division II: Radford at Nanakuli, Kalani at Pearl City, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game; McKinley at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA girls division I state championship: Semifinals, At Moanalua High—Kahuku vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Punahou, 7 p.m.; Also, fifth-place semifinals, at McKinley High—Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Mililani, 5 p.m.; Baldwin vs. Hilo, 6:30 p.m..

HHSAA girls division II state championships: Semifinals, at Kaimuki High—Le Jardin vs. Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; Damien vs. University, 7 p.m.; Also, fifth-place semifinals, at Waipahu High—Hawaii Prep vs. Radford, 5 p.m.; Seabury Hall vs. Waimea, 6:30 p.m.; Also, consolation final—Konawaena vs. Molokai, 3:30 p.m., at Waipahu High.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

High School girls: ‘Iolani Classic—Championship, 7 p.m.; Third-place, 5:30 p.m.; Fifth-place, 4 p.m.; Seventh-place, 2:30 p.m.; all games at ‘Iolani School.

FOOTBALL

OIA Open Division: Third-place game—Campbell vs. Waianae, 6:30 p.m., at Waipahu High.

OIA Division I: Final—Aiea at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua vs. Kaimuki at Farrington High, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA girls division I state championships: Championship, 7 p.m.; third-place, 2 p.m.; fifth-place, 11 a.m.; matches at Blaisdell Arena.

HHSAA girls division II state championships: Championship, 5 p.m.; third-place, 3:30 p.m.; fifth-place, 12:30 p.m.; matches at Blaisdell Arena.