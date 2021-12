Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Can our volcanologists assure the people of Hawaii that it is highly unlikely a 5.0 to 8.0 earthquake would hit the islands in the next 100 years? Read more

Big earthquake could destroy Red Hill tanks

Can our volcanologists assure the people of Hawaii that it is highly unlikely a 5.0 to 8.0 earthquake would hit the islands in the next 100 years?

If such a disastrous earthquake were to hit our state, isn’t it possible that one or more of the fuel tanks located in the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility could be severely damaged or destroyed? If that were to take place, what would happen to the Moanalua-Waimalu groundwater aquifer? How does one decontaminate a whole aquifer?

I believe the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster in Japan clearly demonstrated that no amount of safety measures can protect the facility when the power of Mother Nature is on the other side.

William T. Kinaka

Wailuku

City’s tee time system worse than old one

The new tee time system is worse than the old one.

Did anyone at the city Department of Parks and Recreation actually try the new tee time reservation system before deciding to switch, or did they just go with what they were pitched?

For all the flaws in the old system, at least when it offered you a tee time, that time was available. You could book it or try for a different time somewhere else.

The new system will offer you a time and when you try to book it, “yoink,” it is gone. It’s like trying to buy Bruno Mars tickets online.

Fix this.

Steve Miller

Makiki

Gosar criticized, but 10-year-old girl arrested

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar and his staff produced an anime-style video depicting a character with his obvious likeness wielding a sword killing U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden.

A 10-year-old girl in Hawaii gets handcuffed and arrested for drawing a picture depicting a fellow student getting slain (“Honolulu Police Department tells commission arrest of 10-year-old girl ‘reasonable,’ ‘necessary’,” Star- Advertiser, Nov. 4).

Gosar goes unpunished but for some criticism.

This unequal application of laws is outrageous. I hope Congress will do the right thing, but I won’t hold my breath.

Steve Chang

Downtown Honolulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter