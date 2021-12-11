Editorial: Wary eye on omicron

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One year ago today, on Dec. 11, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Read more

One year ago today, on Dec. 11, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

It was the first direct shot against the maddeningly contagious, persistent and lethal virus. Now, one year and billions of inoculations later, we find case numbers rising and the addition of the recently identified omicron variant. Are we heading back to Square One?

Let’s hope not. All this comes at a time when Hawaii is trying to reopen for business: Capacity restrictions have been lifted, so bars and restaurants are full again, and large events like concerts and weddings are drawing more people. The practice of wearing masks has relaxed — at least outdoors.

Yes, it’s all a welcome sight. But are we being too complacent?

At this point, it’s hard to say. There’s still not enough data or real-world experience to draw conclusions about the highly mutated omicron. Early reports suggest that this variant may not be as virulent as the dominant delta variant. But it appears to more contagious and more able to evade the defenses of the current Pfizer vaccine, although boosters seem to offer more protection. (The jury is still out on the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines).

We do know that as of Friday, at least a dozen omicron cases were reported in Hawaii, with numbers increasing rapidly worldwide. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases linked to delta have been rising on the mainland since October. Surges in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Indiana are driving up hospitalizations to worrisome levels.

Hawaii might not emerge exempt from those current trends — but fortunately, we have honed better defenses throughout the pandemic, and widespread compliance with safety measures has been our superpower. With government restrictions easing — and we don’t want them back — we have to take even more personal responsibility for our own health and that of the community.

For those 16 and older who’ve been fully vaccinated: Get your boosters ASAP. Those who can get vaccinated and haven’t done so need to get it done, also ASAP. Masks do work, and the indoor mask mandate still applies, so we need to wear face coverings vigilantly. And don’t forget to keep that six feet of physical distancing.

We also need to get tested more often, especially those visitors coming home for the holidays. Free RT-PCR testing is available at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell and the Neal Blaisdell Center. Register at alohaclear.com/home/department/doh. Tests and home-test kits also are available at pharmacies. Visit covidtesthonolulu.org/faq-2/ for more information.