Samples from Navy’s Red Hill drinking water shaft contained diesel fuel 350 times above safe levels

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

  • VIDEO BY STAR-ADVERTISER

    During the Star-Advertiser's "Spotlight Hawaii" livestream, Honolulu Board of Water Supply manager and chief engineer Ernie Lau said the Halawa shaft could be shut down for years, even permanently, amid the Red Hill water contamination crisis.

  • VIDEO COURTESY HAWAII STATE SENATE

    The Hawaii State Legislature held a joint informational briefing on Dec. 10 with U.S. Pacific Fleet and Hawaii State Department of Health officials to address the ongoing Red Hill water crisis. 

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Water samples taken Dec. 5 from the Navy’s Red Hill drinking water shaft contained petroleum chemicals associated with diesel fuel that were 350 times above the level the state considers safe. Above, Navy Chief Petty Officer Pat Myers handed over a jug of water at Halsey Terrace Community Center on Thursday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Recent water samples taken from the Navy’s Red Hill drinking water shaft contained petroleum chemicals associated with diesel fuel that were 350 times above the level the state considers safe, according to testing conducted by the state Department of Health. Read more

