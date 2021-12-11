Hawaii moves quickly to shore up defensive backfield

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In reassembling the secondary, the University of Hawaii football team has secured a corner. Read more

In reassembling the secondary, the University of Hawaii football team has secured a corner.

Chigozie Anusiem, a cornerback who was at California the past four seasons, announced he will join the Rainbow Warriors as a graduate transfer. Anusiem, who is 6 feet 1 and 205 pounds, will put his commitment in writing on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s early-signing period for football recruits.

“Honestly, Hawaii was the best fit for me,” Anusiem said in a telephone interview. “I went down there last week and visited. It just seemed like home. … Other teams hit me up. But after weighing my options, talking with my parents, and praying about it, Hawaii was the best match for me.”

As a Sonora High senior in 2018, Anusiem received a 4-star rating from scouting service Rivals. With specific goals for football and academics, he narrowed his final choices to Cal, UCLA and Notre Dame.

Anusiem redshirted as a Cal freshman in 2018, then played in all 12 games in 2019. He started in two of the Bears’ four games during a pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season. This season, he played in seven games, starting three, before deciding to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. Anusiem, who lost his starting job to Lu-Magio Hearns III, said he sought a change.

“I enjoyed my time at Cal,” he said. “It was good. I met a lot of brothers for life. I enjoyed the school, I enjoyed the coaches. I loved it at Cal.”

Anusiem finished his Cal stint with 40 tackles and seven breakups in 23 games. He made seven starts.

Anusiem began playing football at age 6. “At first, it started by copying my older brother,” he said. “And then it turned into something I loved to do.”

He was a running back in youth leagues, a receiver and safety as a Sonora freshman, and then a cornerback. Anusiem and UH defensive back/linebacker Khoury Bethley were teammates in a 7-on-7 league for high school players. Anusiem said Bethley was helpful in UH’s recruiting.

Anusiem said he plans to enroll at UH in January, then participate in the Warriors’ offseason program and spring training. He will have two seasons of UH eligibility.

Anuseim and College of the Canyons defensive back Cam Bell, who committed to UH this week, will compete for starting jobs at cornerback. Cortez Davis completes his eligibility with the Hawaii Bowl and Cameron Lockridge has entered the transfer portal.