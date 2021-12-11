Mililani’s Michael Weyl, Pearl City’s Samantha Kanehailua take first state bowling titles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Michael Weyl has his state title as he heads off to college. Freshman Samantha Kanehailua has her state title with three years left ahead of her. Read more

Michael Weyl has his state title as he heads off to college. Freshman Samantha Kanehailua has her state title with three years left ahead of her.

Weyl, of Mililani, and Kanehailua, of Pearl City, topped the boys and girls individual competitors on Friday at the Billy Tees/HHSAA Bowling State Championships at Leeward Bowl.

Weyl finished with an eight-game, two-day total of 1,612 pins, more than 100 ahead of runner-up Noah Akiona of Kamehameha (1,511). The first-day leader, Shaine Fujii of Pearl City, finished third with 1,505 pins.

Weyl trailed Fujii by 17 pins after Thursday’s first set, 1,024-1,007.

With three games left in the final set on Friday, Weyl got a good night’s rest. Fujii said he felt a little pressure.

Weyl then scored 193 and 189 in his first two games on Friday, and finished with a 223 game.

“It started out a little slow in the third game, but then I kept my spares going. The last four, five frames, I struck and I got the spare in the 10th,” he said.

Kanehailua has won honors in local junior bowling events and competed nationally since she was a young child. This is the biggest honor locally for the ninth grader after amassing a total of 1,504 pins, 155 ahead of runner-up Janae Yockman of Kapolei. Mikaela Manning of Moanalua was in third, another 41 pins back.

Kanehailua has a chance to become a four-peat, grand-slam champion.

“I feel really proud that I won because there’s a lot of really good bowlers. I just tried my hardest,” Kanehailua said. “I felt really motivated this morning. I wanted to come here and win it. I’m surprised that I did. “

Her first game on Thursday was her best, a 233. From there, she had games of 169, 177, 189, 146, 192 and 191.

Kapolei won the girls team championship with a total of 5,998 pins. ‘Iolani was second with 5,709 and Pearl City placed third with 5,535.

“This bunch of kids, they became close like they were sisters. They worked as a team and they carried each other. Whenever one person wasn’t bowling well, another would carry the team,” Hurricanes coach Angel Legaspi said.

Pearl City, led by Fujii, took the boys team title with 6,605 pins. Saint Louis was runner-up with 6,558 and Mililani was third with 6,362. Pearl City was dynastic in the 2010s, winning seven state crowns in a row, eight in a nine-year span under then-coach James Hayashi. The most recent title was in ’16.

“It was a long time coming. It’s been since 2016 when we won the trifecta, OIA West, OIA and states,” Chargers coach Tony Madrona said. “I can’t thank enough of the Pearl City staff for all their support.”

—

HHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

At Leeward Bowl

Varsity boys

Team results

1. Pearl City, 6,605; 2. Saint Louis, 6,458; 3. Mililani, 6,362; 4. Kamehameha, 6,321; 5. Leilehua, 6,212; 6. ‘Iolani, 6,097; 7. Moanalua, 5,886; 8. Kalani, 5,559; 9. Kauai, 5,513; 10. Kamehameha-Maui, 5,299; 11. Kealakehe, 4,975; 12. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 4,789.

Individual boys

1. Michael Weyl, Mililani, 1,612; 2. Noah Akiona, Kamehameha, 1,511; 3. Shaine Fujii, Pearl City, 1,505; 4. Justin Sumiye, Hawaii Baptist, 1,451; 5. Ethyn Allen, Pearl City, 1,449; 6. Emory Carrick, Nanakuli1,416; 7. Kai Natividad, Leilehua, 1,400; 8. Jayden Kadooka, Pearl City, 1,399; 9. Connor Miyake, ‘Iolani, 1,393; 10. Brandon Nakaoka, Saint Louis, 1,364. 11. Zaron Makishima, Castle, 1,342; 12. Dylan Shimomi, Maryknoll, 1,337; 13. Laakea Kaalouahi, Kamehameha, 1,329; 14. Jacob Galisa, Waipahu, 1,327; 15. Kalin Ogata, Castle, 1,323; 16. Jadon Ligsay, Saint Louis, 1,321; 17. Jordan Lampitelli, Mid-Pacific, 1,319; 18. Raiden Nakagawa, Mid-Pacific 1,311; 19. Christian Ho, Mililani, 1,293; 20. Branson Lazo, Moanalua, 1,285.

Varsity girls

Team results

1. Kapolei, 5,998; 2. ‘Iolani, 5,709; 3. Pearl City, 5,535; 4. Moanalua, 5,459; 5. Mid-Pacific, 5,369; 6. Kapaa, 5,146; 7. Kamehameha-Maui, 4,714; 8. Mililani, 4,594; 9. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 4,523.

Individual results