Prep football: No. 1 Kahuku holds off No. 3 Mililani to capture OIA title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep football: No. 1 Kahuku holds off No. 3 Mililani to capture OIA title

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku running back Kana Loa Kaluna is brought down by Mililani defensive lineman Jabiel Iauvao.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku quarterback Waika Crawford is sacked by Mililani defensive lineman Jabiel Iauvao.

The No. 1-ranked Red Raiders survived two turnovers in the opening five minutes to come from behind and knock off Mililani 21-14 to win the OIA championship in the Open Division on Friday night at Hugh Yoshida Stadium. Read more

