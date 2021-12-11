Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

High School girls: ‘Iolani Classic— Championship, 7 p.m.; Third-place, 5:30 p.m.; Fifth-place, 4 p.m.; Seventh-place, 2:30 p.m.; all games at ‘Iolani School.

FOOTBALL

OIA Open Division: Third-place game— Campbell vs. Waianae, 6:30 p.m., at Waipahu High. OIA Division I: Final—Aiea at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m. OIA Division II: Waialua vs. Kaimuki at Farrington High, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA girls division I state championships: Fifth place—Mililani vs. Hilo, 11 a.m.; third place—Moanalua vs. Kahuku, 2 p.m.; championship—Punahou vs. Kamehameha winner, 7 p.m.; matches at Blaisdell Arena.

HHSAA girls division II state championships: Fifth place—Hawaii Prep vs. Seabury, 12:30 p.m.; third place— Damien loser vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m.; championship—University vs. vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; matches at Blaisdell Arena.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

RUNNING

Honolulu Marathon: 5 a.m., from Ala Moana Boulevard/Queen Street to Hawaii Kai to Kapiolani Park.