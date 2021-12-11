Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 12:32 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL High School girls: ‘Iolani Classic— Championship, 7 p.m.; Third-place, 5:30 p.m.; Fifth-place, 4 p.m.; Seventh-place, 2:30 p.m.; all games at ‘Iolani School. FOOTBALL OIA Open Division: Third-place game— Campbell vs. Waianae, 6:30 p.m., at Waipahu High. OIA Division I: Final—Aiea at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m. OIA Division II: Waialua vs. Kaimuki at Farrington High, 6 p.m. VOLLEYBALL HHSAA girls division I state championships: Fifth place—Mililani vs. Hilo, 11 a.m.; third place—Moanalua vs. Kahuku, 2 p.m.; championship—Punahou vs. Kamehameha winner, 7 p.m.; matches at Blaisdell Arena. HHSAA girls division II state championships: Fifth place—Hawaii Prep vs. Seabury, 12:30 p.m.; third place— Damien loser vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m.; championship—University vs. vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; matches at Blaisdell Arena. SUNDAY BASKETBALL PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. RUNNING Honolulu Marathon: 5 a.m., from Ala Moana Boulevard/Queen Street to Hawaii Kai to Kapiolani Park. Previous Story Kamehameha faces Punahou in Division I state girls volleyball title match