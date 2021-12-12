comscore Kimi Takazawa and Ballet Hawaii celebrate Christmas with unique televised version of ‘The Nutcracker’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kimi Takazawa and Ballet Hawaii celebrate Christmas with unique televised version of ‘The Nutcracker’

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY BALLET HAWAII Kimi Takazawa

    COURTESY BALLET HAWAII

    Kimi Takazawa

  • COURTESY BALLET HAWAII In Ballet Hawaii’s Hawaiian version of the “The Nutcracker,” Clara and the Prince are carried away to a fantasy land on an origami boat folded from a Hawaiian newspaper.

    COURTESY BALLET HAWAII

    In Ballet Hawaii’s Hawaiian version of the “The Nutcracker,” Clara and the Prince are carried away to a fantasy land on an origami boat folded from a Hawaiian newspaper.

Kimi Takazawa graduated from Punahou School, earned a Bachelor of Arts in English at Columbia University in New York City, and then an Associate of Applied Science degree in interior design from the Parsons School of Design in Greenwich Village. Read more

