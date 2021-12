Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Back on the Porch”

Ho‘aikane

MTW/TUFF WONG

This milestone album brings Ho‘aikane full circle and opens a new chapter of its multidecade history. Ho‘aikane started out in the 1980s playing “back porch” slack-key music. But with the advent of Jawaiian music in the final years of the decade, they decided to reinvent themselves.

The change was sincere, they liked Jamaican rhythms and it was successful. The group’s first Jawaiian album made them one of the biggest groups in the “island music” genre. The follow-up maintained their place in the musical hierarchy.

The group grew past Jawaiian music and developed an imaginative fusion of reggae, hip-hop and pop that proved to be too progressive for Hawaii’s island music stations’ playlists. After the group disbanded in 1997, two members of its final roster, Walter “Waltah Boy” Tavares and Jamin “Chief Ragga” Wong, continued on as solo artists.

With “Back on the Porch,” Ho‘aikane returns with Wong and two other former members — his father, the late Jamieson “Wongie” Kauinohea Wong Sr. and Russell Mauga — plus Tavares’ son, Isaiah Tavares, and Joby Wong, who is a third member of Wong ohana (Wong Sr. died after the album was completed). All five contribute as songwriters.

The full-circle element is heard in the group’s decision to open and close with songs recorded acoustically and literally “back on the porch.” The 11 songs in between build on the sound of the final Ho‘aikane album of the 1990s. The musical foundation is reggae with other styles of modern music smoothly woven in.

The title song includes a lengthy autobiographical rap by Jamin Wong that follows the family from Honolulu to the Big Island and reveals that his father bought him his first drum set. (Music historians will notice that the melody includes a familiar instrumental riff from Glenn Miller’s 1939 hit, “In the Mood.”)

Ho‘aikane gets into politics and Rastafari doctrine with “Run Dem System.” The song is a call to end the evil “Babylon system” that “downpresses” Jah people — “Babylon system, run dem out! Politicians, run dem out!” It also ­reminds the listener that “Jah always wid’ yah.”

The group’s specific commitment to Hawaiian nationalism is brought forward in another song, “Wheels on Fire,” which includes audio clips from a speech by Hawaiian patriot and martyr George Helm.

Welcome back, Ho‘aikane!

Visit hoaikane-merch.myshopify.com.

“It’s OK” and “My Original”

High Watah

High Watah Music

Physical separation can test any couple’s relationship. Molokai-based duo High Watah — Keldin Calairo-­Nakagawa and Keaolewa Davis-Mendija — address that timeless experience with their newest digital single. “It’s OK” is certain to bring comfort to many couples currently separated by work commitments, family problems or COVID-19 policies.

The message is short and reassuring: “I’ll be coming back to you.” And when that happens, the lyrics outline plans to raise a family.

For now, the smooth blending of catchy lyrics, cheery melody and irresistible Jawaiian rhythms make “It’s OK” a welcome vision of better days to come.

With the single “My Original,” the couple partners with multi-Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning engineer/producer Kapena De Lima to create a sweet, soulful celebration of rare lifelong romantic relationships.

“What I would give to make sure we don’t ever part?” Calario-Nakagawa asks while Davis-Mendija seconds the emotion on backing vocals.

De Lima’s instrumental studio magic completes what is surely a top Hawaii slow jam.

Visit highwatahmusic.com.