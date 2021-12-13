comscore Editorial: Help young people with mental stress | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial: Help young people with mental stress

On Tuesday, the news from the nation’s top doctor was dire. The U.S. surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, announced his professional concern about a mental health crisis confronting America’s youth, one that has been years in the building but was made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

