British ships train in Hawaii as U.K. seeks comeback in Pacific
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:41 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
PFC. DANIEL PROPER / U.S. ARMY
U.S. Army Pacific Commanding Gen. Charles A. Flynn, right, and Lt. Gen. Sir Christopher Tickell, United Kingdom deputy chief of general staff, toured U.S. Army Hawaii training areas Nov. 19 on Oahu.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree