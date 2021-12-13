comscore British ships train in Hawaii as U.K. seeks comeback in Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

British ships train in Hawaii as U.K. seeks comeback in Pacific

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  • PFC. DANIEL PROPER / U.S. ARMY U.S. Army Pacific Commanding Gen. Charles A. Flynn, right, and Lt. Gen. Sir Christopher Tickell, United Kingdom deputy chief of general staff, toured U.S. Army Hawaii training areas Nov. 19 on Oahu.

    

    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding Gen. Charles A. Flynn, right, and Lt. Gen. Sir Christopher Tickell, United Kingdom deputy chief of general staff, toured U.S. Army Hawaii training areas Nov. 19 on Oahu.

British military personnel have been training and touring in Hawaii as the United Kingdom seeks to boost its presence in the Pacific and bolster ties with the United States. Read more

