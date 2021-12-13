comscore Local leaders, officials push for Juneteenth to become state holiday in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Local leaders, officials push for Juneteenth to become state holiday in Hawaii

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

In an effort to further recognize Juneteenth and its significance, the Honolulu City Council recently adopted a resolution that urges city and state leaders to make it an official state holiday. Read more

