Navy divers work to remove fuel contaminants at Red Hill water facility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy divers work to remove fuel contaminants at Red Hill water facility

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Navy divers are extracting a floating substance from the top layer of a water well at Red Hill. Above, a view of the 80-foot drop down to the bottom of the well.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Navy divers are extracting a floating substance from the top layer of a water well at Red Hill. Above, a view of the 80-foot drop down to the bottom of the well.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, a tripod stand is used to lower divers into the water well.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, a tripod stand is used to lower divers into the water well.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM There are 17 divers with the company working in the well along with master divers from other units that have joined the effort. Special diving suits are used to keep the divers safe when in the water.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    There are 17 divers with the company working in the well along with master divers from other units that have joined the effort. Special diving suits are used to keep the divers safe when in the water.

As military brass comes to grips with the fallout of the recent contamination of the Navy’s Oahu water supply that serves 93,000 people, Navy divers have been working day and night in the Red Hill water shaft gathering samples and trying to extract petroleum from the water. Read more

