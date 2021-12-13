Navy divers work to remove fuel contaminants at Red Hill water facility
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
- Updated 10:59 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Navy divers are extracting a floating substance from the top layer of a water well at Red Hill. Above, a view of the 80-foot drop down to the bottom of the well.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, a tripod stand is used to lower divers into the water well.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
There are 17 divers with the company working in the well along with master divers from other units that have joined the effort. Special diving suits are used to keep the divers safe when in the water.
