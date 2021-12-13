comscore Former Warriors Chevan Cordeiro and Dae Dae Hunter find new teams | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Former Warriors Chevan Cordeiro and Dae Dae Hunter find new teams

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

Former University of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and running back Dae Dae Hunter found new schools this past weekend. Read more

Previous Story
Kenya’s Emmanuel Saina wins Honolulu Marathon; Canada’s Lanni Marchant takes women’s race
Next Story
Television and radio - Dec. 13, 2021

Scroll Up