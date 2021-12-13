Former Warriors Chevan Cordeiro and Dae Dae Hunter find new teams

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former University of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and running back Dae Dae Hunter found new schools this past weekend. Read more

Former University of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and running back Dae Dae Hunter found new schools this past weekend.

On Saturday evening, Cordeiro announced he was committing to San Jose State. On Sunday, Hunter announced he accepted an offer from Liberty.

Two weeks ago, both players entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. It appeared Nevada initially was an option for both players. But that changed when Nevada’s Jay Norvell accepted the head coaching job at Colorado State.

San Jose State, which showed strong interest in Cordeiro when he was a Saint Louis School senior in 2017, resurrected the pursuit when Hawaii’s starting quarterback entered the portal on Dec. 1. Two days later, the Spartans visited with Cordeiro.

Cordeiro, who committed to UH in 2017 — the summer ahead of winning the starting job at Saint Louis — rallied the Warriors to two comeback victories in 2018. He was granted a redshirt that season because he did not play in more than four games. He made three starts in 2019, splitting reps with Cole McDonald, then became the full-time starter in 2020. Cordeiro was co-captain the past two seasons.

Cordeiro was the lone UH representative for the coin toss this season. UH is not naming another offensive captain. The other two captains are defensive hybrid Khoury Bethley and linebacker Darius Muasau. True freshman Brayden Schager will start at quarterback for the Warriors in the Dec. 24 Hawaii Bowl. Schager is 2-1 as a starter.