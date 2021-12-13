comscore Vulcans women stun Sharks in basketball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Vulcans women stun Sharks in basketball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.

For just the second time in school history, the Hawaii Hilo woman’s basketball team took down in-state rival Hawaii Pacific in a 73-50 conference victory at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium on Sunday. Read more

