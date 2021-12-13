Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

RUNNING

Honolulu Marathon: 5 a.m., from Ala Moana Boulevard/Queen Street to Hawaii Kai to Kapiolani Park.

Monday

No local sporting events scheduled

Running

Kalakaua Merrie Mile

Saturday

At Waikiki

Men

1, John Benner, 4:17. 2, Benedikt Bunz, 4:25. 3, Davis Kaahanui, 4:28. 4, Michael Chin, 4:32. 5, Jackson Schenone, 4:37. 6, Dan Kaneko, 4:51. 7, Gabriel Tom, 5:02. 8, Joshua Ewert, 5:05. 9, Josiah Williams, 5:08. 10, Ben Thomas, 5:09.

Women

1, Carmen Graves, 4:43. 2, Hannah Adams, 5:18. 3, Adriana Fowler, 6:23. 4, Fuchsia Yamashiro, 6:30. 5, Alexis Takizawa, 6:42. 6, Selma Nordigardenn, 6:42. 7, Alexis Takizawa, 6:42. 8, Rachel Hill, 6:57. 9, Gillian Kirby, 6:59. 10, Kristen Hill, 7:01.