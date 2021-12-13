Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:11 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. RUNNING Honolulu Marathon: 5 a.m., from Ala Moana Boulevard/Queen Street to Hawaii Kai to Kapiolani Park. Monday No local sporting events scheduled Running Kalakaua Merrie Mile Saturday At Waikiki Men 1, John Benner, 4:17. 2, Benedikt Bunz, 4:25. 3, Davis Kaahanui, 4:28. 4, Michael Chin, 4:32. 5, Jackson Schenone, 4:37. 6, Dan Kaneko, 4:51. 7, Gabriel Tom, 5:02. 8, Joshua Ewert, 5:05. 9, Josiah Williams, 5:08. 10, Ben Thomas, 5:09. Women 1, Carmen Graves, 4:43. 2, Hannah Adams, 5:18. 3, Adriana Fowler, 6:23. 4, Fuchsia Yamashiro, 6:30. 5, Alexis Takizawa, 6:42. 6, Selma Nordigardenn, 6:42. 7, Alexis Takizawa, 6:42. 8, Rachel Hill, 6:57. 9, Gillian Kirby, 6:59. 10, Kristen Hill, 7:01. Previous Story Television and radio - Dec. 13, 2021 Next Story Honolulu Marathon women: Marchant’s fun run to victory caps story of perseverance