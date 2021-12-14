Letters: Navy and Congress team to blame for nonaction; Safe Travels process is poorly explained, run; Enough already: Call 911 on illegal fireworks use

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Do not delay further in draining Red Hill tanks

Drain the Red Hill tanks immediately, draw water from the Red Hill well to remove as much contamination as possible, and do this while the Board of Water Supply’s Halawa shaft is shut down. That could be the only way to keep the aquifer viable. Water restrictions, costs and inconveniences will be embraced if there is hope for a positive outcome, but not if the Navy is in charge.

The Navy has lost all credibility on this issue. With misinformation, secrecy and disregard for both public safety and the environment, the Navy’s continued control of decisions about Red Hill undermines public support for remediation measures. The Navy isn’t the enemy, but every officer making decisions today will be stationed elsewhere in a few years, so their commitment is ephemeral.

The cautions by the BWS’s Ernie Lau are clear; at this point the Navy is urinating into Oahu’s water glass. Our mayor, governor and congressional team should press for immediate draining of the Red Hill tanks, remediation of the contamination and development of safer storage for military fuel. Any delay is irresponsible.

M. Puakea Nogelmeier

Kalihi Valley

Navy and Congress team to blame for nonaction

I find it laughable that the Navy has been having issues with the fuel tanks at Red Hill for years and our congressional delegation only now is making an issue of this huge problem that could possibly have an impact on the drinking water of the civilian community. Shame on the Navy, and shame on our congressional representatives for their negligence.

On the local political scene, why only now are our legislators wanting to rein in the governor’s executive powers after two years? Is it because politicians will be running for reelection in the near future?

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

School credits nudge pupils from comfort zone

In a Dec. 13 letter, Lauren Lee wrote about required school credits, stating that “Letting students take whatever credits they want allows them to step outside their comfort zone and leads them to careers that pique their interests” (“What about creativity in school credits?” Star-Advertiser). On the contrary, I suspect that letting students take whatever credits they want would have the opposite effect: letting them stay within their comfort zone, rather than choosing to challenge themselves with more difficult courses.

The rigid credit requirements used in most schools could definitely use an overhaul, but it should be an approach that better recognizes the unique talents and interests of each individual student in concert with the student’s guidance counselor helping them make the best course decisions.

Roger Garrett

Kapahulu

Safe Travels process is poorly explained, run

Before my mainland trip, I dutifully completed the forms at travel.hawaii.gov that required entering my vaccination information twice and scanning my card twice. Before returning, I completed another required form.

But when I got back, they said the Hawaii Smart Health Card that verifies your vaccinations and that you print from travel.hawaii.gov is no good for travel. It is only good for getting into local restaurants.

You need to show a different QR code, either by using your phone to open an email sent the day before you return, or by clicking an arrow at Trips on travel.hawaii.gov. This is not explained on the web site. They already know how it works, so why should they tell you?

The site also requires you to bring a hard copy of your vaccination records, but the airport people reject them.

What will the state ombudsman think of this?

Larry Meacham

Wahiawa

Enough already: Call 911 on illegal fireworks use

Anyone else totally irritated by the constant barrage of fireworks every single night from Nuuanu to Kalihi and Pauoa? Me, too.

It’s time to out these buggahs; the disruption affects keiki to kupuna. Remember, dial 911 when you observe illegal fireworks activities — it’s the only way.

Michael Rosenberg

Nuuanu

Be proud that U.S. jury system is working well

Recently, national attention was focused on three jury trials where the outcome illustrate how justice prevailed in our judicial system. This involved the Kyle Rittenhouse trial where he was found innocent of self- defense for the deaths of two men; the Ahmaud Arbery case where three men were found guilty of killing a lone jogger; and the latest Jussie Smollett trial where he was found guilty of a hate crime hoax.

The jury members of these three trials should be commended for withstanding tremendous pressure from the public-opinion rage and the biased media when they made their jury decisions.

The American people should be proud that our founding fathers designed a fair and just judicial system as part of our legal branch in government.

Robert Hatakeyama

Salt Lake

