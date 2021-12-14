Editorial: To keep holidays merry, prevent COVID

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mayor Rick Blangiardi saw COVID-19 infections spike past the 200-case level statewide and the upward trend line for Oahu. But on the Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” webcast Monday, he was sounding a note of calm.

The mayor noted a kind of “inevitability” to the infections. Focus will be “less on case counts, more on the dramatic impact” such as hospitalizations, which, he said, are holding steady so far.

Regardless, Oahu residents should take care in social gatherings. The holiday season is still young.