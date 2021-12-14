Editorial | Off the News Editorial: To keep holidays merry, prevent COVID Today Updated 12:20 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Mayor Rick Blangiardi saw COVID-19 infections spike past the 200-case level statewide and the upward trend line for Oahu. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Mayor Rick Blangiardi saw COVID-19 infections spike past the 200-case level statewide and the upward trend line for Oahu. But on the Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” webcast Monday, he was sounding a note of calm. The mayor noted a kind of “inevitability” to the infections. Focus will be “less on case counts, more on the dramatic impact” such as hospitalizations, which, he said, are holding steady so far. Regardless, Oahu residents should take care in social gatherings. The holiday season is still young. Previous Story Off the News: Assessing sewage overflows