comscore Editorial: Monsanto’s ag toxins must be handled with care | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Monsanto’s ag toxins must be handled with care

  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

The agrochemical company Monsanto has been hit repeatedly for violations of various environmental laws. The imperative is to see that this time the government can successfully rein it in, specifically for felonies committed in the use of pesticides in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Assessing sewage overflows

Scroll Up