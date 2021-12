Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Happy National Cupcake Day! Fun fact: While I was completing grad school in L.A., I worked part time at a bakery. Since then, I’m always on the lookout for a delicious cupcake. Check out the following to get your sweet fix.

Personalized treats and sweet eats

The most popular cupcake flavors at The Girls Who Bake Next Door (210 Iolani Ave. Ste. 1) include red velvet, cookies and cream, chocolate toffee peanut butter and ube coconut. All standard cupcakes are $2.50 each, but they can be customized in a variety of ways. Customers can personalize these treats with edible images ($1 more) or add European buttercream and fondant decorations ($4 each). Other flavors that can be special ordered (with a minimum of 12 cupcakes) include classic vanilla, lemon cream and more. Call 808-983-9989 or visit thegirlswhobakenextdoor.com for more info.

More than just cupcakes

Lemon supreme, salted caramel, strawberry crème, cookie butter. These are just a few of the flavors you’ll find at Cupcake and Things Bakery (885 Kamokila Blvd.). Cupcakes come with buttercream or cream cheese frostings, and they’re unique because the majority of these desserts have fillings. For example, chocolate Chantilly has a Chantilly filling, while s’mores and chocolate sundae cupcakes are filled with fudge. To learn more, call 808-693-9932 or visit cupcakeandthingshawaii.com.

Cupcake wreaths

Instagram business Ashy Bakes Cakes offers small and large treat boxes for the holidays. The small box ($30) includes two fondant-topped or holiday-themed sugar cookies, a vanilla Christmas tree cakesicle, small candies and a chocolate or vanilla buttercream wreath cupcake.

Large boxes ($40) will have similar items, but will also include chocolate-dipped gingerbread Oreos. Follow the biz on Instagram (@ashybakescakes) for more info.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).