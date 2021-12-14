comscore Comforting beef bowls for cool | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Comforting beef bowls for cool

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 3:42 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Giddy for gyoza Beefand vegetable-filled gyoza can be served plain ($6.50) or nanban-style with tartar sauce ($7).

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Beef char siu rice bowl ($14/$22.50) at Kamitoku Ramen

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Fried rice with beef and a small side of kimchi ($7)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    The beefy seabura bowl ($15) pairs the signature beef with plenty of beef back fat.

Ever since ramen started becoming a fixture on the local dining scene with the first wave of Japanese restaurateurs arriving on our shores in the 1980s, the presence of pork chashu on the menu has been a given. Read more

