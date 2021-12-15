Taco bosses

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The next time that taco craving hits, keep an eye out for Dos Jefes.

“The name ‘Dos Jefes’ in Spanish means ‘two bosses,’” explains Matthew Mausen, who co-owns the business with Collin Lewis. “The motto of the truck is we wanted to be our own bosses. That’s the story behind the name — taking our own destiny or future.”

Dos Jefes officially opened last January and operated out of Paradise Ciders’ tasting room, but purchased a food truck this past summer. You’ll find it at Mother Waldron Park in Kakaako on Tuesdays and Fridays (11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.); at The Queen’s Medical Center on Thursdays (10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.); and at Triangle Park in Diamond Head on Saturdays (11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.).

When it comes to customer favorites, Mausen says the birria tacos (two for $12) are extremely popular. They feature 6-inch flour tortillas with Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro and onions served with consommé for dipping.

“Fish and shrimp tacos ($5 each) are also popular because people love seafood,” adds Lewis. “Every taco has some kind of pickled item — we do a lot of pickling, we make our own hot sauce and we ferment all of our own peppers.”

Mausen explains that each taco has its own signature flavor with the pickling. For instance, slow-roasted chicken street tacos ($4 each) include cilantro, onions, salsa verde and pickled red onions, whereas pork street tacos come topped with pickled pineapple.

For customers looking for something plant-based, cauliflower tacos ($3 each) are available. If you want to add extra heat to your tacos, order them “en fuego” with pickled habaneros and jalapeños.

“We have four hot sauces — mild, two mediums and hot; they’re all ends of the spectrum,” Mausen says.

“We always take suggestions for new menu items,” he adds. “If customers see something that they like and we don’t make, we’ll always take that into consideration.”