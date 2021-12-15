Taco bosses
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 3:24 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Bring on the birria
Birria tacos ($12) are one of the most popular items.
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Fish ($5)
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
shrimp ($5)
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
pork ($4) tacos
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Cauliflower taco ($3)
-
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Owners Matthew Mausen and Collin Lewis in front of the Dos Jefes truck at Mother Waldron Park in Kakaako.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree