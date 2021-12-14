This treat is a steal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Stollen is a German pastry that’s traditionally made with nuts, spices and dried fruits, and dusted with icing or sugar. If you’re looking to indulge in this cake-bread, check out the following. Read more

Stollen is a German pastry that’s traditionally made with nuts, spices and dried fruits, and dusted with icing or sugar. If you’re looking to indulge in this cake-bread, check out the following.

The Kahala Hotel & Resort

The Kahala’s fresh-baked Christmas stollen costs $35 per loaf and is available now through Dec. 25. It’s gift-wrapped in a box with the resort’s logo to create the perfect holiday treat.

Preparation for The Kahala’s stollen starts two months ahead, when the fruits of the ingredients are soaked in rum.After being processed, rolled and shaped, the resort’s holiday treat is dipped in rich, melted spiced butter and tossed in housemade vanilla sugar and finished with confectioner’s sugar.

Order stollen online (dining.kahalaresort.com) for pickup at Plumeria Beach House.

The Kahala Hotel & Resort

5000 Kahala Ave., Honolulu

808-739-8760

dining.kahalaresort.com

Instagram: @kahala_resort

BRUG Bakery

BRUG’s Christmas stollen ($27) is a traditional German loaf laden with candied fruits and dusted with powdered sugar. BRUG recommends slicing its stollen into thin (1/4-inch) pieces from the middle of the loaf, where the flavor is the richest, and enjoying the bread with coffee or tea. It’s also recommended to keep the bread at room temperature (not in direct sunlight) and to enjoy it gradually — since this is a confection that matures, the fruits’ flavors fill the bread more as each day passes.

Brug Bakery

Various Locations

brugbakery.com

Instagram: @brugbakery

Liliha Bakery

Stollen bread ($11.99) is available this holiday season at Liliha Bakery’s original (Kuakini), Nimitz and Ala Moana Macy’s locations. This 8-inch stollen bread loaf is baked with sliced almonds and red and green cherries, and is topped with a lemon glaze. It’s best enjoyed right out of the box or warmed up.

Liliha Bakery

Various Locations

lilihabakery.com

Instagram: @lilihabakery

Great Harvest Bread Co.

The holiday stollen bread from Great Harvest Bread Co. Kahala location comes in four sizes: mini ($8), regular ($12.30), a six-pack of rolls ($8.10) and a dozen rolls shaped into a Christmas tree ($15.20). Ingredients include candied fruits, cinnamon and more. Great Harvest Bread Co. Kahala bakes stollen every Wednesday and Saturday. The holiday treat will be baked daily from Dec. 22 to 24. The Christmas tree-sized stollen must be preordered.

Great Harvest Bread Co.

4400 Kalanianaole Hwy., Kahala

808-735-8810

greatharvesthonolulu.com

Instagram: @greatharvestkahala