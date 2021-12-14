comscore This treat is a steal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chew on This | Crave

This treat is a steal

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:33 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY THE KAHALA HOTEL & RESORT

    Christmas stollen ($35) that’s tossed in house-made vanilla sugar

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Brug’s stollen ($27) has candied fruits and powdered sugar

  • PHOTO COURTESY LILIHA BAKERY

    This 8-inch stollen bread loaf ($11.99) is baked with sliced almonds and red and green cherries. it’s topped off with a lemon glaze and best enjoyed right out of the box.

  • PHOTO COURTESY GREAT HARVEST BREAD CO. KAHALA

    Holiday stollen bread comes in various sizes: mini ($8), regular ($12.30), a six˛pack of rolls ($8.10) and a dozen rolls shaped into a christmas tree ($15.20). the christmas tree option must be preordered.

Stollen is a German pastry that’s traditionally made with nuts, spices and dried fruits, and dusted with icing or sugar. If you’re looking to indulge in this cake-bread, check out the following. Read more

Previous Story
This noodle soup has extra flavor
Next Story
Comforting beef bowls for cool

Scroll Up