Cyberattacks hit at least 3 Hawaii government systems in past week
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:20 a.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
On Thursday online services for TheBus, TheHandi-Van, TheBus app and its Holo card system were shut down by hackers and remain offline. A Holo card is read by a card reader on board TheBus.
