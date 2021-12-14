comscore Cyberattacks hit at least 3 Hawaii government systems in past week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Cyberattacks hit at least 3 Hawaii government systems in past week

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE On Thursday online services for TheBus, TheHandi-Van, TheBus app and its Holo card system were shut down by hackers and remain offline. A Holo card is read by a card reader on board TheBus.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

The apparent ransomware attack that infiltrated and shut down the time-keeping services for employees at the Board of Water Supply and Emergency Medical Services, part of a nationwide offensive on public and private networks, could take weeks to fix. Read more

