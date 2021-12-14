comscore Hawaii Sierra Club steps in as state orders shutdown of Red Hill fuel tanks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Sierra Club steps in as state orders shutdown of Red Hill fuel tanks

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Navy divers are extracting a floating substance from the top layer of a water well at Red Hill. Shown is a view of the 80-foot drop down to the bottom of the well.

    Navy divers are extracting a floating substance from the top layer of a water well at Red Hill. Shown is a view of the 80-foot drop down to the bottom of the well.

The Hawaii Sierra Club is seeking to intervene in state proceedings aimed at forcing the U.S. Navy to drain its Red Hill underground fuel tanks after jet fuel contaminated its drinking water system, which serves an estimated 93,000 people on Oahu. Read more

