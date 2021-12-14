Hawaii Sierra Club steps in as state orders shutdown of Red Hill fuel tanks
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:18 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Navy divers are extracting a floating substance from the top layer of a water well at Red Hill. Shown is a view of the 80-foot drop down to the bottom of the well.
