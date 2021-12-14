comscore Hawaiian Airlines’ parent raises fourth-quarter revenue outlook | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines’ parent raises fourth-quarter revenue outlook

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.

Hawaiian Holdings, the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, upgraded its fourth-quarter revenue and earnings outlook Monday due to “better than expected demand across its network.” Read more

Previous Story
Straub Medical Center breaking ground on new Honolulu medical campus

Scroll Up