Hawaiian Airlines’ parent raises fourth-quarter revenue outlook

Hawaiian Holdings, the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, upgraded its fourth-quarter revenue and earnings outlook Monday due to “better than expected demand across its network.”

Fourth-quarter losses are still projected, just not as steep.

Hawaiian Airlines said during a Monday webcast that it now expects fourth-quarter 2021 revenue to be down approximately 29% to 32% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. That’s an improvement from the company’s prior guidance, which had anticipated a 32% to 37% two-year decline.

Hawaiian also has improved its fourth-quarter estimate for adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to a range of $25 million to $65 million. Previously, the company had expected an adjusted loss between $50 million and $110 million.

The company now expects its fuel cost per gallon for the fourth quarter to be $2.30 as compared to $2.41.

Hawaiian forecast that overall capacity next year will be flat to 4% compared to its pre-pandemic 2019 level. The company said that estimate is dependent on its current expectation that its international network would return to near pre-pandemic capacity levels by the summer of 2022.