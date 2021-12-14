Hawaii News Hawaiian Airlines’ parent raises fourth-quarter revenue outlook By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:19 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaiian Holdings, the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, upgraded its fourth-quarter revenue and earnings outlook Monday due to “better than expected demand across its network.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaiian Holdings, the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, upgraded its fourth-quarter revenue and earnings outlook Monday due to “better than expected demand across its network.” Fourth-quarter losses are still projected, just not as steep. Hawaiian Airlines said during a Monday webcast that it now expects fourth-quarter 2021 revenue to be down approximately 29% to 32% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. That’s an improvement from the company’s prior guidance, which had anticipated a 32% to 37% two-year decline. Hawaiian also has improved its fourth-quarter estimate for adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to a range of $25 million to $65 million. Previously, the company had expected an adjusted loss between $50 million and $110 million. The company now expects its fuel cost per gallon for the fourth quarter to be $2.30 as compared to $2.41. Hawaiian forecast that overall capacity next year will be flat to 4% compared to its pre-pandemic 2019 level. The company said that estimate is dependent on its current expectation that its international network would return to near pre-pandemic capacity levels by the summer of 2022. Previous Story Straub Medical Center breaking ground on new Honolulu medical campus