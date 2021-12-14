comscore New Straub center previews future of health care | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New Straub center previews future of health care

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawai‘i Pacific Health and Straub Medical Center leaders, physicians and board members hold oo sticks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Straub Medical campus.

    Hawai‘i Pacific Health and Straub Medical Center leaders, physicians and board members hold oo sticks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Straub Medical campus.

  • COURTESY HAWAII PACIFIC HEALTH The proposed Straub Medical Center upgrade for its current campus will be built over the course of 15 years.

    The proposed Straub Medical Center upgrade for its current campus will be built over the course of 15 years.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Posing with a maile lei at Monday’s groundbreaking were, from left, Dr. Robert Schulz, Dr. John Balfour, Ray Vara, CEO and President of Hawaii Pacific Health, and Dr. Edward Weldon.

    Posing with a maile lei at Monday’s groundbreaking were, from left, Dr. Robert Schulz, Dr. John Balfour, Ray Vara, CEO and President of Hawaii Pacific Health, and Dr. Edward Weldon.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Ray Vara, CEO and president of Hawaii Pacific Health, speaks at the groundbreaking.

    Ray Vara, CEO and president of Hawaii Pacific Health, speaks at the groundbreaking.

The 5-acre center will take up nearly the entire city block where the current center sits between South King Street, Ward Avenue, South Hotel Street and Kealamakai Street. Read more

Straub Medical Center breaking ground on new Honolulu medical campus

