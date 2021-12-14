State champion Kamehameha finishes atop high school girls volleyball ranking
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:18 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Kamehameha players celebrated after the Warriors’ win over Punahou in the Division I final of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball Championships on Saturday at Blaisdell Arena.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree