State champion Kamehameha finishes atop high school girls volleyball ranking

After five weeks out of the top spot, Kamehameha closes the 2021 season at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

The Warriors collected all 10 first-place votes on Monday after winning the Division I title at the New City Nissan/HHSAA State Championships over the weekend. Kamehameha dropped only one set in four matches, and swept previously top-ranked Punahou in the final.

Eight slots in the Top 10 had a change. ‘Iolani, idle since the end of the ILH season, moved back up to No. 3. Kahuku dropped to No. 4 after losing to Kamehameha in the semifinal round. The Lady Raiders lost to Moanalua in a third-place game, but the panel of coaches and media gave Kahuku one more point than Na Menehune in the final tally.

Division II state champion University finished a historic season with a No. 6 ranking. It was the Jr. ‘Bows’ first state title since 1990.

Le Jardin, Mililani and Damien followed and Kapolei and Maryknoll rounded out the Top 10 tied for the final spot.

Damien had been out of the ranking since Nov. 5, but reached the D-II state semifinals and had University on the ropes with a 2-0 lead. ULS eventually rallied for a five-set win.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top Ten

Voted on by coaches and media statewide. First-place votes in parenthesis

Rank School W-L overall W-L League PTS LW

1. Kamehameha (11) 12-5 6-3 ILH 110 2

2. Punahou 12-3 7-2 ILH 99 1

3. ‘Iolani 6-6, 5-4 ILH 86 4

4. Kahuku 13-3 9-1 OIA East 64 3

5. Moanalua 15-2 10-0 OIA East 63 5

6. University 13-4 5-3 ILH D-II 59 6

7. Le Jardin 12-5 6-2 ILH D-II 47 8

8. Mililani 14-3 9-1 OIA West 28 10

9. Damien 11-2 8-1 ILH D-II 18 NR

T10. Kapolei 12-3 11-0 OIA West 13 NR

T10. Maryknoll 11-6 7-2 ILH D-II 13 NR