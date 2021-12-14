Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Malika Sports Oahu Christmas Classic—Alaska Anchorage at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

WEDNESDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

BASKETBALL

ILH

Girls’ Junior Varsity

Maryknoll 29, Iolani 25