comscore Column: Time is passing, so protect what you love | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Time is passing, so protect what you love

  • By Bill Pike
  • Today
  • Updated 6:31 p.m.
  • Bill Pike is a retired educator who works full-time at his church in Virgnia as director of operations.

    Bill Pike is a retired educator who works full-time at his church in Virgnia as director of operations.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, I was excited when our plane touched down on the runway at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. For my wife and me, this was our first visit to Hawaii. We made the trip to attend the wedding of her nephew. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Monsanto’s ag toxins must be handled with care

Scroll Up