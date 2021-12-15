comscore Apparent Honolulu ransomware attack could affect paychecks for thousands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Apparent Honolulu ransomware attack could affect paychecks for thousands

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

Ransomware attacks on a third-party company that tracks employees’ work time and leave requests may have exposed the names, addresses and phone numbers of all 8,000 workers with The Queen’s Health Systems. Read more

