Navy framing plans for flushing water system

The Navy has enlisted the help of Andrew Whelton, professor of civil engineering and environmental and ecological engineering at Purdue University, to help formulate a plan to decontaminate the water in affected homes. Whelton pointed out Tuesday that water heaters would need to be flushed.
“Underground is the icky water but this is the good water,” said 4-year-old Asher Kelley on Tuesday as he gave a pat to the jugs of bottled water stored in his family’s Halsey Terrace garage. The Navy plans to flush the contaminated water systems of affected homes.