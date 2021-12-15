comscore Navy framing plans for flushing water system | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Navy framing plans for flushing water system

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Navy has enlisted the help of Andrew Whelton, professor of civil engineering and environmental and ecological engineering at Purdue University, to help formulate a plan to decontaminate the water in affected homes. Whelton pointed out Tuesday that water heaters would need to be flushed.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM “Underground is the icky water but this is the good water,” said 4-year-old Asher Kelley on Tuesday as he gave a pat to the jugs of bottled water stored in his family’s Halsey Terrace garage. The Navy plans to flush the contaminated water systems of affected homes.

In a push to remedy water system contamination resulting from spilled jet fuel from the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel storage facility, the Navy is consulting with experts from around Hawaii and the mainland on new procedures for flushing the system, bringing in new equipment to help with the effort and drafting long-term plans. Read more

