G70, Hawaii’s leading design firm, has announced the promotion of three of its employees to associate:

>> Alanna Hobbs, MHRM, CPCC, PCC, has been promoted to human resources manager. Hobbs is a certified professional coach and earned her bachelor’s degree from DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind., and her master’s degree in human resource management from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

>> Kelley Tanaka Kalani has been promoted to marketing manager. Kalani has more than a decade of industry and management experience. She previously served as an executive assistant to G70 principals Craig Takhata and Ma Ry Kim.

>> Woravudh (Lek) Lekprathum, D. Arch, LEED AP, International Associate AIA associate, has been promoted to project architectural technician. Lekprathum has nearly a decade of architectural experience and has worked in all phases of projects. He earned his Master of Architecture from the University of Miami, Coral Gables, and architecture doctorate at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

