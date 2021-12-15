comscore Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball loses to No. 5 Alaska Anchorage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball loses to No. 5 Alaska Anchorage

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team fell to fifth-ranked Alaska Anchorage 70-55 on Tuesday night at the Shark Tank. Read more

