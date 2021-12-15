Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball loses to No. 5 Alaska Anchorage

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team fell to fifth-ranked Alaska Anchorage 70-55 on Tuesday night at the Shark Tank.

The Seawolves (7-0) stay unbeaten after opening a three-game Hawaii road trip. The Sharks fell to 4-5 after three straight losses.

HPU was led by sophomore Haley Masaki and freshman Jordyn Jensen, who accounted for 12 points apiece. The victorious Seawolves were led by Tennae Voliva’s game-best 16 points. Honolulu’s Malie Marfil added 10 points for Alaska Anchorage.

Looking for an upset, the Sharks began the game auspiciously. The Sharks battled throughout the first period, eventually grabbing a 15-13 advantage at the end of the opening frame. Things immediately spun off the rails in the second quarter. The Seawolves went on a 9-2 run that turned into a 31-point quarter. HPU never recovered.

Hawaii Pacific will play again on Thursday as it opens the Malika Sports Oahu Christmas Classic against Concord at the Shark Tank. Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m.