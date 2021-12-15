Saint Louis quarterback A.J. Bianco holding off on signing with Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A hopeful signing day for the University of Hawaii football team will not include a signature from the state’s top quarterback prospect. Read more

A.J. Bianco of Saint Louis School said he remains committed to the Rainbow Warriors, but will not ink a letter of intent today, the first day of the NCAA’s early-signing period for football recruits. He is targeting Feb. 2, the opening of the next signing period.

“No, I’m not de-committing,” said Bianco, who made an oral commitment to UH on Oct. 13. “I just feel when I sign, I want to be 100% locked in, just all my heart to be in it, just know for sure where I want to be. … Right now, in December, I don’t feel there. That’s why I’m looking for February.”

He said his interest in the Warriors is “definitely (at a) high percent.”

“I know the opportunity that I have over there, and I’m really looking forward to that,” he added. “Right now I feel it’s best for me to wait.”

Bianco acknowledged hearing complaints some current and former Warriors aired on social media about the atmosphere under second-year head coach Todd Graham. He also expressed disappointment that quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who was a starter and co-captain the past two seasons, is transferring to San Jose State. Cordeiro, a Saint Louis graduate, and Bianco often work out together under the guidance of Leon Cordeiro, Chevan’s father. “It was definitely a bummer because me and Chevan are close,” Bianco said.

Bianco said he wants to assess the state of the program following the Warriors’ appearance in the Dec. 24 Hawaii Bowl. “I just want to see what the team’s looking like after the bowl game,” Bianco said, “and how the roster is looking, and even the coaching staff. I want to make sure the guys I’m committing to are all going to be there.”

Bianco and UH offensive coordinator Bo Graham appear to have formed a bond. “I think he’s building something really special,” Bianco said.

During a phone conversation on Monday night, Bianco said, Bo Graham was supportive of the decision to sign in February. “He was super cool,” Bianco said. “I really appreciate that he knows it’s a tough decision.”

Bianco said he will attend today’s ceremony in which Saint Louis defensive back Kona Moore and center Ethan “Keahi” Spencer will sign with UH.

The Warriors expect to sign at least five defensive players today. Linebacker Noah Kema, a linebacker from Snow College, committed in October. Cornerback Chigozie Anusiem, a former 4-star prospect, is transferring from Cal, and defensive back Cam Bell is relocating from College of the Canyons.

On Tuesday, running back Tylan Hines of Plano (Texas) High; defensive back Vindel Edwards, who is transferring from Iowa State; and defensive lineman Malachi Finau of nationally ranked St. John Bosco High of Bellflower, Calif., made pledges to UH.

“Living the dream,” Finau said. “I went down for a visit, and I think it was the coaching staff (that factored in the decision). The coaches are really into discipline and structure, and that’s what I need.”

Finau said his grandmother and an uncle live in Hawaii. “My mom’s actually from Laie,” he said. “She attended McKinley High School. Go Tigers!”

Finau, who is 6-4 and 280 pounds, said he is projected to compete at 3-technique, nose tackle and defensive end.