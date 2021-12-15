Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 9:59 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today No local sporting events scheduled THURSDAY BASKETBALL College women: Malika Sports Oahu Christmas Classic—Concord at Hawaii Pacific, 1:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank. betting line BASKETBALL ILH Girls’ Varsity Punahou 64, Sacred Hearts 47 College Men EAST Drexel 76, Coppin St. 69 Monmouth (NJ) 69, Yale 60 St. Francis (NY) 113, Medgar Evers 51 St. Francis (Pa.) 81, Hartford 66 Stony Brook 87, CCSU 67 Towson 74, UNC-Greensboro 64 SOUTH Auburn 70, North Alabama 44 Clemson 89, Miami (Ohio) 76 Duke 103, SC State 62 Jacksonville 62, Southern Miss. 51 LSU 89, Northwestern St. 49 Longwood 98, Piedmont International 56 Louisiana Tech 84, LSU-Shreveport 70 Louisville 86, SE Louisiana 60 Memphis 92, Alabama 78 Mississippi St. 79, Georgia St. 50 NC A&T 69, ETSU 67 North Carolina 74, Furman 61 South Alabama 69, Tarleton St. 62 South Carolina 110, Allen 51 South Florida 60, Austin Peay 51 Tennessee 96, SC-Upstate 52 Troy 66, Alabama A&M 57 UAB 79, Grambling St. 61 UT Martin 79, UNC-Asheville 68 W. Kentucky 90, Centre 52 Wake Forest 77, VMI 70 MIDWEST Arizona St. 58, Creighton 57 DePaul 72, Ill.-Chicago 66 Illinois St. 81, Quincy 63 Minnesota 79, Texas A&M-CC 71 N. Iowa 66, Jackson St. 56 North Dakota 110, North Central 65 St. Thomas (MN) 109, Northland 50 Wichita St. 82, Alcorn St. 63 SOUTHWEST Houston 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 56 Louisiana-Monroe 82, Steph. F. Austin 69 North Texas 65, Sam Houston St. 55 Texas 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 31 Texas Tech 75, Arkansas St. 62 FAR WEST Boise St. 72, Santa Clara 60 Pacific 80, UC Santa Barbara 71, OT Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 76, CS Stanislaus 39 Texas South. 70, Texas Rio Grande Vall. 60 UC Davis 71, Oregon St. 64 College Women EAST Drexel 59, Yale 52 Princeton 79, Buffalo 77, OT Rutgers 56, CCSU 45 UCF 68, Seton Hall 56 SOUTH FIU 68, Bethune-Cookman 57 Georgia St. 61, Florida A&M 52 Howard 74, UMBC 61 MIDWEST DePaul 100, Nicholls 72 UMKC 69, Santa Clara 62 SOUTHWEST Arkansas St. 81, MVSU 47 FAR WEST Cal Baptist 74, UC San Diego 73 Dixie St. 79, Westcliff 55 Portland 70, Stephen F. Austin 59 Previous Story Saint Louis quarterback A.J. Bianco holding off on signing with Hawaii Next Story Television and radio - Dec. 15, 2021