Hawaii COVID-19 cases are on the rise, local health experts urge vaccinations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii COVID-19 cases are on the rise, local health experts urge vaccinations

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Lori Case held her son Samson’s hand as she waited to receive a shot at a Hawaii Pacific Health mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at Red Hill Elementary School on Wednesday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Pacific Health held a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Red Hill Elementary School on Wednesday. Erica Ham administered the shot as Alexis Schultz distracted 9-year-old Izzy Pratt.

Get ready. With the omicron variant already circulating in Hawaii, another COVID-19 surge is expected, health officials warn, just as holiday gatherings get into full swing. Read more

